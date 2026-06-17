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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Lawmakers Freeze Their Salaries At €4,236

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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The base salary for Members of Parliament is nearly seven times higher than the minimum wage

първи работен ден депутатите спорове правилника народното събрание
Снимка: БТА

Without debate and with unanimous support, Members of Parliament voted to freeze their salaries at €4,236 per month. They remain the highest-paid lawmakers in the European Union relative to the incomes of the population.

The basic salary of a Bulgarian MP remains nearly seven times higher than the minimum wage. In most other European countries, the gap ranges between three and five times the minimum wage.

The salary of a Bulgarian MP is broadly equivalent to that of a parliamentarian in Poland. However, Poland’s minimum wage is almost twice as high as Bulgaria’s.

The lowest parliamentary salaries among the countries compared are paid to MPs in Romania.

In Germany, parliamentary salaries are among the highest in Europe, but the ratio between MPs’ pay and the minimum wage is one of the lowest.

France also ranks among the countries with the highest parliamentary salaries, with lawmakers earning just over €7,600 per month.

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