БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Депутатите приеха държавния бюджет на първо четене
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Бюджет 2026: Какво предвижда новата финансова рамка?
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Какво заплащане ще получат тези, които ще работят около...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Ето го плана на Тръмп за прекратяване на войната в Украйна
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Feast of the Entry of the Mother of God into the Temple - the Day of the Christian Family

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
EN
Запази
честваме въведение богородично ndash деня християнското семейство
Снимка: BTA/archive

On November 21, the Orthodox Church marks the feast of the Entry of the Most Holy Mother of God into the Temple - celebrated in Bulgaria as the Day of the Christian Family and Youth

When the Most-holy Virgin Mary reached the age of three, her holy parents Joachim and Anna took her from Nazareth to Jerusalem to dedicate her to the service of God according to their earlier promise.

Many kinsmen of Joachim and Anna gathered in Jerusalem to take part in this event. Leading the procession into the Temple were virgins with lighted tapers in their hands, then the Most-holy Virgin, led on one side by her father and on the other side by her mother.

The high priests and temple servants received them with sacred hymns.

Placed on the first step before the Temple entrance, the young Mary, to the astonishment of all present, ascended the fifteen steps unaided and stood on the highest one.

She was met by the High Priest Zacharias, who was to be the father of St. John the Forerunner. Taking her by the hand, he led her not only into the Temple, but into the “Holy of Holies,” the holiest of holy places, into which no one but the high priest ever entered, and only once each year.

Her parents offered gifts and sacrifices to God and, receiving the priests’ blessing, returned with their relatives to Nazareth.

St Mary lived within the Temple precincts, where young women consecrated to God and widows serving in the Temple had their own quarters. Travellers and strangers also found shelter there. St Anna, the Virgin’s mother, who was widowed shortly after Mary’s entry into the Temple, joined them, but lived only briefly with her holy daughter before passing away.

The Virgin was brought up under the guidance of older devout maidens. She worked diligently, prayed constantly and loved to read the Holy Scriptures. The Church honours her as the radiant dawn from which the Sun of Righteousness rose.

When the time came for the maidens raised in the Temple to return to the world and marry, the priests urged Mary to follow the same path. She revealed to them her wish to dedicate herself entirely to God and to remain unmarried. By inspiration of the Holy Spirit, they betrothed her to the elderly Joseph, a relative of her parents, who became guardian of the Virgin and respected the vow she had made before God.

Icons of the “Entry of the Mother of God” depict the three-year-old Mary ascending the steps and entering the Temple.

The Feast was first celebrated as an independent festival in 715.
In 543, Emperor Justinian the Great built a church in Constantinople dedicated to the Entry of the Mother of God. The celebration falls during the Nativity Fast, a period in which the faithful receive Holy Communion and draw renewed strength to resist sin.

The day is also observed as the Day of the Christian Family. The family’s attendance at church symbolises the three-year-old Mary’s entry into the Temple and reminds parents of their spiritual responsibilities towards their children. The family has long been regarded as the first and best school for learning about God, Orthodoxy and the Christian virtues that sustained the Bulgarian people for centuries.

By decision of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in 1929, the feast is also marked as the Day of the Christian Family and Orthodox Youth.

This feast reminds parents and teachers alike of their duty to raise children in piety and faith, in obedience to their parents and in purity of life.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Празнуваме Въведение Богородично – Денят на християнското семейство
2
Празнуваме Въведение Богородично – Денят на християнското...
Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а Русия обяви превземането на Купянск
3
Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а Русия...
Протест срещу поскъпването на паркирането в София
4
Протест срещу поскъпването на паркирането в София
Какъв е рейтингът на висшите училища в страната?
5
Какъв е рейтингът на висшите училища в страната?
Ето го плана на Тръмп за прекратяване на войната в Украйна
6
Ето го плана на Тръмп за прекратяване на войната в Украйна

Най-четени

Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
1
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
2
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
3
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
4
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
5
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
6
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни

More from: Bulgaria

Relics of St Gabriel Urgebadze Welcomed in Burgas for 30th Anniversary of His Repose
Relics of St Gabriel Urgebadze Welcomed in Burgas for 30th Anniversary of His Repose
EC Takes Bulgaria to Court Over Air Pollution EC Takes Bulgaria to Court Over Air Pollution
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
MPs Approve Bulgaria's State Budget Draft for 2026 at First Reading MPs Approve Bulgaria's State Budget Draft for 2026 at First Reading
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
European Public Prosecutor's Office Investigates Suspected Subsidy Fraud Involving EU Agricultural Funds in Bulgaria European Public Prosecutor's Office Investigates Suspected Subsidy Fraud Involving EU Agricultural Funds in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Major Antique Trafficking Network in Europe Disrupted, Archaeologists and Professors Among Those Arrested Major Antique Trafficking Network in Europe Disrupted, Archaeologists and Professors Among Those Arrested
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
12 Convicted Over Deadly Mass Brawl in Central Kazanlak 12 Convicted Over Deadly Mass Brawl in Central Kazanlak
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Депутатите приеха държавния бюджет на първо четене
Депутатите приеха държавния бюджет на първо четене
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
​Европрокуратурата разследва измами със селскостопански субсидии в България ​Европрокуратурата разследва измами със селскостопански субсидии в България
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Украйна - на 28 крачки от мира? Украйна - на 28 крачки от мира?
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
Опасно силен вятър до 90 км/ч - какво ще бъде времето през уикенда Опасно силен вятър до 90 км/ч - какво ще бъде времето през уикенда
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Съдия Светла Даскалова поема делото срещу задържания кмет Благомир...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
EК дава България на съд заради замърсяването на въздуха
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
По света
Какво заплащане ще получат тези, които ще работят около празниците
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Светините на св. Гавриил Ургебадзе пристигнаха в Бургас
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ