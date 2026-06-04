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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Parliament Establishes 24 Standing Committees

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Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
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Of the 24 committees, Progressive Bulgaria is at the head of 14

Народно събрание, постоянни комисии, гласуване
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has established 24 standing parliamentary committees, with 14 of them chaired by members of Progressive Bulgaria.

GERB-UDF will chair three committees: Health, Innovation and Digital Transformation, and Tourism.

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) will head two committees: Environment and Water, and Human Rights, Religious Affairs and Citizens’ Complaints.

Democratic Bulgaria (DB) will chair two committees: Transport and Communications, and Direct Citizen Participation and Interaction with Civil Society.

We Continue the Change (WCC) will lead the Committee on Labour, Demographic and Social Policy.

The Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad will be chaired by Vazrazhdane.

The MPs also adopted the National Assembly’s rules of procedure at final reading.

Parliamentary Committees and Their Chairs

Committee on Budget and Finance
Chair: Konstantin Prodanov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Legal Affairs
Chair: Yanka Tyankova (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Economic Policy, Innovation and Industry
Chair: Stefan Belchev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Energy
Chair: Rumyana Petrova (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Regional Policy, Public Works and Local Government
Chair: Martin Zhlyabinkov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Foreign Policy
Chair: Petar Vitanov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of European Funds
Chair: Galin Durev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Defence
Chair: Ivan Lalov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Internal Security and Public Order
Chair: Petar Todorov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee for Oversight of the Security Services, the Use of Special Surveillance Means and Access to Data under the Electronic Communications Act
The committee will operate on a rotating chairmanship basis:

Rumen Milanov (Progressive Bulgaria)
Hristo Terziyski (GERB-UDF)
Stanislav Anastasov (MRF)
Atanas Atanasov (Democratic Bulgaria)
Boyko Rashkov (We Continue the Change)
Ivelin Parvanov (Vazrazhdane)
Committee on Agriculture, Food and Forestry
Chair: Yavor Gechev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Labour, Demographic and Social Policy
Chair: Venko Sabroutev (We Continue the Change)

Committee on Education and Science
Chair: Dimitar Zdravkov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Youth and Sports
Chair: Petar Stoychev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Health
Chair: Kostadin Angelov (GERB-UDF)

Committee on Environment and Water
Chair: Halil Letifov (MRF)

Committee on Transport and Communications
Chair: Yordan Ivanov (Democratic Bulgaria)

Committee on Innovation and Digital Transformation
Chair: Tomislav Donchev (GERB-UDF)

Committee on Culture and Media
Chair: Anton Kutev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Direct Citizen Participation and Interaction with Civil Society
Chair: Aleksandar Simidchiev (Democratic Bulgaria)

Committee on Human Rights, Religious Affairs and Citizens’ Complaints
Chair: Atidzhe Veli (MRF)

Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad
Chair: Angel Georgiev (Vazrazhdane)

Committee on Prevention and Countering Corruption
Chair: Dimitar Balev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Tourism
Chair: Rositsa Kirova (GERB-UDF)

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