Bulgarian Parliament Establishes 24 Standing Committees

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has established 24 standing parliamentary committees, with 14 of them chaired by members of Progressive Bulgaria.

GERB-UDF will chair three committees: Health, Innovation and Digital Transformation, and Tourism.

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) will head two committees: Environment and Water, and Human Rights, Religious Affairs and Citizens’ Complaints.

Democratic Bulgaria (DB) will chair two committees: Transport and Communications, and Direct Citizen Participation and Interaction with Civil Society.

We Continue the Change (WCC) will lead the Committee on Labour, Demographic and Social Policy.

The Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad will be chaired by Vazrazhdane.

The MPs also adopted the National Assembly’s rules of procedure at final reading.

Parliamentary Committees and Their Chairs

Committee on Budget and Finance

Chair: Konstantin Prodanov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Legal Affairs

Chair: Yanka Tyankova (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Economic Policy, Innovation and Industry

Chair: Stefan Belchev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Energy

Chair: Rumyana Petrova (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Regional Policy, Public Works and Local Government

Chair: Martin Zhlyabinkov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Foreign Policy

Chair: Petar Vitanov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of European Funds

Chair: Galin Durev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Defence

Chair: Ivan Lalov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Internal Security and Public Order

Chair: Petar Todorov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee for Oversight of the Security Services, the Use of Special Surveillance Means and Access to Data under the Electronic Communications Act

The committee will operate on a rotating chairmanship basis:

Rumen Milanov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Hristo Terziyski (GERB-UDF)

Stanislav Anastasov (MRF)

Atanas Atanasov (Democratic Bulgaria)

Boyko Rashkov (We Continue the Change)

Ivelin Parvanov (Vazrazhdane)

Committee on Agriculture, Food and Forestry

Chair: Yavor Gechev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Labour, Demographic and Social Policy

Chair: Venko Sabroutev (We Continue the Change)

Committee on Education and Science

Chair: Dimitar Zdravkov (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Youth and Sports

Chair: Petar Stoychev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Health

Chair: Kostadin Angelov (GERB-UDF)

Committee on Environment and Water

Chair: Halil Letifov (MRF)

Committee on Transport and Communications

Chair: Yordan Ivanov (Democratic Bulgaria)

Committee on Innovation and Digital Transformation

Chair: Tomislav Donchev (GERB-UDF)

Committee on Culture and Media

Chair: Anton Kutev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Direct Citizen Participation and Interaction with Civil Society

Chair: Aleksandar Simidchiev (Democratic Bulgaria)

Committee on Human Rights, Religious Affairs and Citizens’ Complaints

Chair: Atidzhe Veli (MRF)

Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad

Chair: Angel Georgiev (Vazrazhdane)

Committee on Prevention and Countering Corruption

Chair: Dimitar Balev (Progressive Bulgaria)

Committee on Tourism

Chair: Rositsa Kirova (GERB-UDF)