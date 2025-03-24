Bulgarian woman suspected of involvement in an extensive Russian disinformation campaign uncovered in Austria

The Austrian authorities have uncovered an extensive Russian disinformation campaign involving Bulgarian participation.



The purpose of the covert campaign was to manipulate public and political opinion to the detriment of Ukraine and the advantage of Russia

A woman of Bulgarian origin is being investigated in this case. She is suspected of espionage in favour of Russia and was actively involved in the disinformation campaign.

The information was obtained after a search of the woman carried out last December.

She has confessed to acting for a cell, mainly in 2022, according to the Austrian Interior Ministry.



