Prosecutors Probe Serious Crash With Two Fatalities Near Veliko Tarnovo

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
прокуратурата разследва тежката катастрофа две жертви велико търново

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Veliko Tarnovo, Northern Bulgaria, is investigating the causes of a road accident in which two young men lost their lives.

A 24-year-old man from the town of Kilifarevo, who was driving the car, and his peer died at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to hospital, one of whom is in a life-threatening condition.

The fatal incident occurred at around 7.40pm last night, December 29, on the outskirts of Veliko Tarnovo, in the direction of the Pass of the Republic, on a stretch of road known as the 'Prisovo bends'.

The causes of the crash are still being clarified. According to initial information, the car entered the lane of an oncoming articulated lorry, where the collision between the two vehicles occurred, the District Prosecutor’s Office said.

An inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of a traffic expert, a forensic doctor and an on-duty prosecutor from the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver of the lorry was tested for alcohol and drugs using a technical device, with negative results.

Blood samples have been taken from both drivers for laboratory testing for alcohol and narcotics, with the results pending.

Witnesses are being questioned, expert examinations have been commissioned, and all necessary investigative actions are continuing to fully establish the causes and circumstances that led to the accident.

