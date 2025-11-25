Burgas Boosts Firefighting Capabilities with High-Tech Drones

Following the intense summer wildfires and the devastating blaze in the Ostritsite villa area near Burgas, which destroyed over 20 homes, buildings, and vehicles, Burgas Municipality has acquired two state-of-the-art drones equipped with thermal cameras, night vision, and 3D mapping capabilities.

“After the large fire near Izvorishte and the challenges in controlling the blaze, we decided it was essential to purchase specialised drones to locate hotspots, provide real-time aerial monitoring, and assist operational teams in decision-making during crises. We promised at the time that one drone would be donated to the Burgas Fire Department,” said Mayor Dimitar Nikolov while handing over the equipment to the director of the Burgas Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev.

The drones were tested at the Burgas Aviation Museum. The advanced technology is expected to significantly improve response times and operational efficiency in fire incidents.

“This is extremely important equipment for our work because it allows us to identify the origins of fires, ensuring fire trucks can reach the scene quickly and without obstruction,” said Commissioner Nikolaev.

The drone donated to the Regional Directorate will enhance surveillance, prevention, and rapid response capabilities. It features a 40-minute flight time and returns automatically to its charging station on completion of a mission. Equipped with a thermal camera for detecting heat anomalies, a night-vision camera, and specialised sensors for high-risk areas, the drone can operate autonomously and provide crucial data for operational decisions.

It supports 2D and 3D mapping, can fly pre-programmed missions and waypoints, and its software generates combined 2D/3D models allowing measurement of heights, volumes, and cubic capacities. All data is stored in the cloud and is accessible for real-time analysis.

The drones will aid early fire detection, the assessment of the risk of spread, and precise targeting of firefighting teams, including deployment of mobile fire suppression units in hard-to-reach areas. The second drone, retained by the municipality, will be used for overall monitoring and prevention of fire-prone zones across Burgas.

Specialised training will be provided to staff from the Regional Directorate, volunteer units, and municipal personnel at the University Centre for Information and Computer Services at the Angel Kanchev University of Ruse. Trainees will gain professional skills and certification for operating the drones and processing the collected data.

In parallel, a mobile fire suppression system will be deployed for rapid response in difficult-to-access areas, complementing local disaster and emergency services. Combined with the drone data, this technology will allow more efficient and flexible management of firefighting operations.

The final phase of Burgas Municipality’s fire-prevention upgrade will see the creation of an intelligent early-warning system, including a network of fire towers equipped with autonomous video and smoke detection. The system will provide 24/7 monitoring of fire-prone areas across the municipality, delivering timely alerts on risks and incidents.

The project also incorporates environmentally friendly measures, including reforestation and restoration of tree species in areas affected by wildfires in Burgas Municipality.