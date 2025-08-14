By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances

A new helicopter landing pad for emergency medical services was opened in Kardzhali (Southern Bulgaria) by the Minister of Health, Silvi Kirilov, on August 14. The pad, located next to the multidisciplinary “Dr. Atanas Dafovski” Hospital, is the seventh of its kind in the country. Its necessity arises not only from the healthcare needs of the residents of Kardzhali Province but also due to the frequent accidents occurring along the accelerated traffic route to Greece via the Makaza Pass. A total of 17 helicopter pads are planned across the country, though the number is expected to increase, Kirilov said.

By the end of the year, Bulgaria will have five helicopters dedicated to emergency medical services, assured Minister of Health Silvi Kirilov. Three of the helicopters are already in the country, two more will arrive before the end of the year, and by 2026, the total number of air ambulances will rise to eight.

Silvi Kirilov, Minister of Health: “When will all the helicopters arrive?

Officially, those included in the Recovery and Resilience Plan are expected in June 2026. However, we have placed additional orders, which have been paid for with our national resources – these will arrive afterwards.”