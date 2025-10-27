Car Plunges Off Bridge in Sofia, Three Injured

Three people were injured after a car fell from a bridge on Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, near the junction with Aleksandar Malinov Boulevard in Sofia.

The accident occurred late last night, October 26, with the emergency services receiving the call at 23:49. Three ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The victims, all aged 19, sustained whiplash injuries, head trauma and concussions.

Emergency medical teams transported the injured to the Military Medical Academy (VMA) for treatment.







