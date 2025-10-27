БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Car Plunges Off Bridge in Sofia, Three Injured

The injured are 19 years old

кола падна мост цариградско шосе софия
Снимка: Facebook/car accidents in Sofia

Three people were injured after a car fell from a bridge on Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, near the junction with Aleksandar Malinov Boulevard in Sofia.

The accident occurred late last night, October 26, with the emergency services receiving the call at 23:49. Three ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The victims, all aged 19, sustained whiplash injuries, head trauma and concussions.

Emergency medical teams transported the injured to the Military Medical Academy (VMA) for treatment.




