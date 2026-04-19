Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: "Free People and Their Vote Are Stronger Than Any Pathetic Attempts to Manipulate Elections”.

The caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov said it is “very important” for all Bulgarian citizens to go out and vote today, in order to demonstrate that “free people and their vote are stronger than any pathetic attempts to manipulate elections”.

“Only a state in which politicians govern with decency and do not become self-important, where the police work with honour and dignity under the law and do not step aside when things get difficult. A prosecution service that investigates citizens’ complaints, not political instruments. A European Bulgaria, in which people stand with their heads held high and no one can afford to pressure or humiliate them,” the caretaker Prime Minister said after casting his vote in Blagoevgrad.