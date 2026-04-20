CEC's Interim Results Based on 22.25% of Tally Sheets Processed: 'Progressive Bulgaria' Leads with 44,24%, WCC-DB Is Second with 15,41%

The Central Election Commission has started publishing interim results of the elections for MPs held on 19 April.

Based on 22.25% of the tally sheets processed, the results are as follows:

"Progressive Bulgaria" - 44,24%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 15,41%

GERB-UDF - 12,45%

"Vazrazhdane" - 4,84%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - 4,09%

"Velichie" - 3,5%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 3,47%

"Siyanie" - 3,24%

"BSP - United Left" - 2,98%

"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF" - 0,99%

"There Is Such a People" - 0,84%





