CEC's Interim Results Based on 22.25% of Tally Sheets Processed: 'Progressive Bulgaria' Leads with 44,24%, WCC-DB Is Second with 15,41%

The Central Election Commission has started publishing interim results of the elections for MPs held on 19 April.
Based on 22.25% of the tally sheets processed, the results are as follows:
"Progressive Bulgaria" - 44,24%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - 15,41%
GERB-UDF - 12,45%
"Vazrazhdane" - 4,84%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - 4,09%
"Velichie" - 3,5%
MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) - 3,47%
"Siyanie" - 3,24%
"BSP - United Left" - 2,98%
"Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - ARF" - 0,99%
"There Is Such a People" - 0,84%