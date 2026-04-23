Central Election Commission Announces Final Results of April 19 Elections and Seat Distribution for Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on April 23 announced the final results of Sunday’s elections, confirming the official distribution of seats in the 52nd National Assembly. Three coalitions and two parties will be represented in Bulgaria's next Parliament.

According to the final allocation of seats:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 131 seats

GERB–UDF – 39 seats

We Continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria – 37 seats

Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 21 seats

“Vazrazhdane” – 12 seats

The CEC also reported that 3,360,330 citizens voted in Sunday’s election. Of these, 19,233 ballots were invalid.

A total of 1,788,630 people voted using paper ballots, while 1,571,588 voted by machine.

The Commission further stated that 50,733 voters selected “I do not support anyone”. No independent candidates were elected. The 4% electoral threshold stands at 129,600 votes.

The names of the 240 newly elected Members of Parliament are expected to be announced on Saturday. Earlier, President Iliana Iotova said she was ready to convene the 52nd National Assembly either on Wednesday or Thursday next week.