Colder Weather on the Way – When Will It Arrive?

Quiet weather is expected over the weekend, bringing widespread morning fog. At the start of next week, however, a marked drop in temperatures and rainfall will set in.

Friday will be mostly sunny and almost windless. Temperatures will rise, reaching between 18°C and 23°C in the afternoon, around 19°C in Sofia.

The night will remain calm and clear. In low-lying areas and river valleys, fog will linger through the morning and into midday.

Minimum temperatures will range from 3°C to 8°C, and up to 10°C along the Black Sea coast.

Daytime readings will peak for the week, climbing a degree higher to between 19°C and 24°C, around 20°C in Sofia. The day will be sunny with some high cloud and light south-easterly winds.

In some coastal areas, visibility will again be reduced in the morning hours. Later in the day, it will be sunny with light south-easterly breezes. Highs along the coast will be around 18°C to 20°C. Sea conditions will remain calm, with waves of 1–2 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny with light winds. Temperatures will remain steady, ranging from 11°C to 18°C in the resorts.

Sunday morning will be a degree or two milder and foggy, but the day will be largely sunny.

A change arrives on Monday afternoon: visibility will improve, but cloud will increase, and rain will begin in some areas by evening. Winds will strengthen, with showers spreading east on Monday night and Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures will drop sharply — by 5°C to 6°C.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, the rain will clear, clouds will break, and winds will ease.

It will remain cold, with morning temperatures around freezing and daytime highs near 13°C.