Consumer Protection Commission Reminds: From 1 February Payments Can Be Made Only in Euros

Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
However, the prices of goods will be displayed in both levs and euros until 8 August 2026.

From 1 February 2026, the euro becomes the only legal tender in Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has reminded the public. The lev will no longer be accepted as a means of payment, and all transactions for goods, services and financial obligations must be carried out exclusively in euros.

Consumers will be required to pay in euros, while traders must accept payments and give change only in euros. The option to pay in both currencies expires on 31 January.

However, under the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, prices must continue to be displayed in both euros and levs until 8 August 2026.

To ensure a smooth transition, the CPC recommends that traders secure sufficient quantities of euro coins in advance. Those who fail to comply with the rules on dual price display, correct currency conversion, transparent pricing or other legal requirements will be subject to sanctions by the CPC and other supervisory authorities.

The Commission said it would continue its intensified inspections aimed at preventing unjustified price increases. If such increases are identified, traders will have five working days to provide economic justification for them.

The CPC also called on citizens to remain active and report any irregularities. Complaints and signals can be submitted via the consumer hotline on 0700 11 122, in person at CPC offices across the country, through the website kzp.bg, or via the Commission’s mobile application.

