Counterfeit €100 Notes Detected in the Retail Network of Kazanlak

Counterfeit €100 notes have been detected in the retail network of the town of Kazanlak (Central Bulgaria). The most recent case occurred on 11 January 2026 at a 24-hour shop in the town.

Two men entered the shop and purchased low-value items—cigarettes and a packet of crisps—around 1:00 a.m. Payment was made with a €100 note, which at first glance did not raise suspicion with the cashier. It was only during a subsequent review of the cash flow that it was determined the note did not match the security features of a genuine euro.

Following the report, law enforcement officers reviewed the CCTV footage. According to the police, the faces of the two men using the counterfeit note are clearly visible in the recordings. The footage has been seized and added to the case file.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office – Stara Zagora. The inquiry concerns the circulation of counterfeit currency.

Witnesses are being interviewed, and an expert examination has been commissioned to analyse the note’s security features, including watermarks, holograms, embossing, and other specific characteristics.

The investigation is scheduled to conclude within three months.