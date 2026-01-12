БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Във Варна обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Еврото отблизо: Любопитни факти за валутата на 21 държави
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Как да разпознаем фалшивото евро?
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Counterfeit €100 Notes Detected in the Retail Network of Kazanlak

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази
фалшиви банкноти 100 евро засечени търговската мрежа казанлък

Counterfeit €100 notes have been detected in the retail network of the town of Kazanlak (Central Bulgaria). The most recent case occurred on 11 January 2026 at a 24-hour shop in the town.

Two men entered the shop and purchased low-value items—cigarettes and a packet of crisps—around 1:00 a.m. Payment was made with a €100 note, which at first glance did not raise suspicion with the cashier. It was only during a subsequent review of the cash flow that it was determined the note did not match the security features of a genuine euro.

Following the report, law enforcement officers reviewed the CCTV footage. According to the police, the faces of the two men using the counterfeit note are clearly visible in the recordings. The footage has been seized and added to the case file.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office – Stara Zagora. The inquiry concerns the circulation of counterfeit currency.

Witnesses are being interviewed, and an expert examination has been commissioned to analyse the note’s security features, including watermarks, holograms, embossing, and other specific characteristics.

The investigation is scheduled to conclude within three months.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
1
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн обучение от 14 януари
2
РЗИ – Варна предлага обявяване на грипна епидемия и онлайн...
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
3
Спасителна акция: Скиор загина на място в Пирин
Фалшива банкнота от 500 евро е засечено след печалба в пернишко казино
4
Фалшива банкнота от 500 евро е засечено след печалба в пернишко казино
Двама души загинаха при пожар в Габрово
5
Двама души загинаха при пожар в Габрово
Жълт код за ниски температури за 18 области на страната
6
Жълт код за ниски температури за 18 области на страната

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В “Пирогов” се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
4
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
5
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
81 години от Кървавата Коледа
6
81 години от Кървавата Коледа

More from: Bulgaria

Higher Parking Fees for Cleaner Air – Is This the Price of Change in Sofia?
Higher Parking Fees for Cleaner Air – Is This the Price of Change in Sofia?
Man Attempts to Buy Pastry in Pernik Using Fake €500 Note Man Attempts to Buy Pastry in Pernik Using Fake €500 Note
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
In Just 12 Days, Tax Authorities Detected 28 Violations Related to Price Increase In Just 12 Days, Tax Authorities Detected 28 Violations Related to Price Increase
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Black Vultures Found Dead Near Kotel, Poisoning Suspected Black Vultures Found Dead Near Kotel, Poisoning Suspected
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Up Close with the Euro: Curious Facts about the Currency of 21 Countries Up Close with the Euro: Curious Facts about the Currency of 21 Countries
Чете се за: 08:15 мин.
Daily Mail: Bulgarian Woman Convicted in Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud Case Receives State Benefits Again Daily Mail: Bulgarian Woman Convicted in Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud Case Receives State Benefits Again
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
Мъж опитал да си купи баничка с 500-еврова фалшива банкнота в Перник
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн Грипна епидемия във Варна, до 20 януари учениците ще учат онлайн
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен Росен Желязков върна на президента мандата за съставяне на правителство неизпълнен
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление Бойко Борисов направи заявка за следващо управление
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
За 12 дни данъчните са засекли 28 нарушения, свързани с...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
20-годишен студент създаде дигитална карта разкрива препятствията...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Все повече доброволци помагат на животните на улицата
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ