Court Returns Case Against Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev to Prosecutors, and No New Indictment Has Been Filed to Date

The Sofia City Court has returned the case against Ivan Demerdzhiev to the Prosecutor’s Office, and no new indictment has been filed to date. The investigation stems from a complaint lodged by Kalin Stoyanov, former Minister of Interior, concerning an addendum to the contract for Bulgaria's new identity documents system.

The report issued by the Financial Inspection Agency following its inspection of the procurement procedure and implementation of the contract for the new identity documents system has also been annulled.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Ivan Demerdzhiev is due to travel to the United States on Tuesday to take part in a forum organised by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He is expected to hold meetings on the subject of Global Magnitsky sanctions.

The court has also annulled the findings of the Financial Inspection Agency's inspection concerning the procurement procedure and implementation of the contract for the new identity documents system.