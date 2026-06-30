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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Seize over 47 kg of Marijuana Hidden in Car

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Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
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11111 475 марихуана тайник лек автомобил откриха митническите служители капитан андреево

Customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint have discovered 47.530 kg of marijuana concealed in a hidden compartment of a passenger vehicle with German registration, the Customs Agency announced.

The seized drugs are valued at €388,827 at judicial pricing levels, according to the authorities. The operation was carried out jointly with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The vehicle, travelling from Germany to Turkey, was driven by a German citizen accompanied by another German national. During customs control, they declared they had nothing to declare.

Following a risk analysis, the vehicle was selected for a thorough inspection. Officers found a specially constructed compartment beneath the boot lining, containing a hidden floor hatch.

Inside the compartment, they discovered 38 packages wrapped in plastic foil containing a dry green plant substance.

Field testing confirmed that the substance was marijuana.

The seized quantity totals 47.530 kg, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office.

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