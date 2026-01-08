Customs Officers Seize Drugs Worth over €6 million at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Customs officers at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing seized almost 740 kilogrammes of marijuana in a truck travelling from the Netherlands to Turkey.

The vehicle arrived at the checkpoint on 6 January and was selected for a thorough inspection. Authorities discovered 626 packages of the drug in the semi-trailer.

The driver, a Polish national, has been detained. If found guilty, he faces 15 to 20 years in prison, Haskovo District Prosecutor, Ivan Stoyanov, said.

The drug is estimated to be worth more than EUR 6 million.

This is the second major marijuana seizure at Kapitan Andreevo in four months. In September, authorities also seized over 700 kg of marijuana at the checkpoint.

Stefan Bakalov, head of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department at the Customs Agency, explained that that the route of marijuana and amphetamines is from Europe to Turkey, which acts as a hub for Arab countries.