Cybercrime Directorate Warns of Phishing Campaign Purporting to Be from Law Firms

The "Cybercrime" Directorate of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP) at the Ministry of the Interior (MoI) warns of an active phishing campaign claiming to be on behalf of law firms regarding alleged copyright infringement.

The "Cybercrime" Directorate advises memebers of the public not to open such emails, links, or attachments. This is a Trojan horse type virus designed to gain access to the computer system, GDBOP explained.

The most commonly received messages in users' email inboxes read: "Notification of trademark copyright infringement" or "Warning of unauthorised use of trademark". The scammers use real names and identifiers of Bulgarian law firms, GDBOP warns, adding that identity theft is a frequently used tactic for such online scams.

