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Cycling Parades and Thousands of Fans Welcome the Giro d’Italia Stages in Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 08:17 мин.
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българия розово велошествия хиляди фенове съпътстваха джиро дrsquoиталия нас
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Unforgettable emotions swept through the crowds gathered along the entire Giro d’Italia route in Bulgaria - with support for the riders and accompanying amateur cycling rides.

From Elena to Tsarevets Fortress: Northern Bulgaria Swept Up in the Excitement of Giro d'Italia

Plovdiv embraced the spirit of the Giro d’Italia today, May 10, with landmark buildings across the city illuminated in the race’s iconic colour. Earlier this morning, the Alyosha Monument was also seen draped in a pink cloak, although the person behind the gesture remains unknown.

Thousands of Plovdiv residents and guests gathered in the city centre to see the world stars and the start of the final lap.

Thousands of residents and visitors gathered in central Plovdiv to catch a glimpse of the world-class riders and witness the start of the final lap.

Dimitar Cholakov: “It’s a big race — one we never even dreamed would come to Bulgaria.”

At precisely 1pm, to loud applause from the crowds in Central Square, the race officially got under way.

The route passed along several of Plovdiv’s main boulevards.

Giuseppe Di Francesco, Honorary Consul of Italy in Plovdiv: “We Italians have several major events that we simply cannot miss — the President’s New Year address on 31 December, the Sanremo Festival and the Giro d’Italia. A true Italian stops everything when the Giro begins and spends several days admiring the beauty of the country. This year, we will be admiring the beauty of Bulgaria.”

Photos by BTA and BGNES

Kostadin Dimitrov, Mayor of Plovdiv Municipality: “An event like this may happen only once in a lifetime for Plovdiv — a chance for all of us to be together.”

More than 5,000 people from Plovdiv took part in the traditional cycling parade, which followed part of the Giro route before finishing on Bulgaria Boulevard.

Deya Kovacheva: “A lot of people could take inspiration from these cyclists and start getting involved in sport themselves.”

More than 5,000 residents of Sofia and visitors to the capital also joined the “Sofia Rides Giro” cycling parade, bringing a vibrant atmosphere and plenty of positive emotion to the streets.

Petar: “Yesterday I was in Veliko Tarnovo, where it was also incredibly exciting — the atmosphere was very nice.”

The event became the largest cycling parade in Sofia’s history, with many participants completing the eight-kilometre route several times over.

Viktoria: “I follow cycling and I can’t wait to see the finish. I’m really excited — I have favourite riders I’d love to take photos with. I’m ready to ride the route all over again — I enjoyed it so much.”

Petya, a participant in the “Sofia Rides Giro” cycling parade: “We’re huge fans of cycling in general. We’re constantly riding and take our bikes everywhere with us. My husband is an absolute cycling fanatic, and I think there are very few people like that in Bulgaria.”

Among those taking part in the amateur cycling event was visually impaired participant Viktor Asenov, who challenged himself by riding a standard bicycle. To ensure his safety, he was guided throughout the route by another cyclist.

Viktor Asenov: “You should always try and always challenge yourself. That’s what keeps you alive — it’s what makes you feel inspired.”

The crowds also included spectators who had travelled from both nearby and far-flung countries to witness the occasion.

Enzo: “We absolutely love the Giro — we are here for the Giro. Sofia is wonderful, we love Bulgaria.”

Krista: “I really enjoyed it and I’m happy to be here.”

Alberto: “My mother came from Colombia. I live here and I showed her around the city — and the event itself is fantastic.”

Radko, a participant in the “Sofia Rides Giro” cycling parade: “We came from Skopje. We’ve been to Burgas, Nessebar and Sozopol, and now we’re here in Sofia. Everything has been organised brilliantly.”

Many spectators expressed hope that the Giro d’Italia will return to Bulgaria in the future, while local authorities are calling for more cycling lanes to improve connectivity between neighbourhoods.

***


Paul Magnier claimed his second stage victory at the Giro d’Italia after crossing the line first in stage three in Sofia. The final stage on Bulgarian soil ran from Plovdiv to Sofia, covering a distance of 175 kilometres.

The winning time for Magnier, who secured victory with a strong final sprint, was 4 hours, 9 minutes and 42 seconds. Second place went to Italy’s Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek, regarded by experts as one of the leading sprinters in contemporary professional cycling. Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands finished third, both riders recording the same time as the winner.

Magnier’s victory was effectively decided during the passage over Eagles’ Bridge in Sofia, when the main peloton closed to within six seconds before catching three breakaway riders who had attacked more than 100 kilometres from the finish.

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