Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance

BNT launched a campaign "Don't Breathe Death!"

всеки десети ученик пробвал райски газ наркотично вещество
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:23, 05.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Over 10% of the students have experimented with nitrous oxide (laughing gas), despite the ban, while 7.74% have used narcotic substances at least once, most commonly cannabis. The majority purchase illegal substances from their classmates. Against this backdrop, the boy who yesterday collapsed after using a vape in Razgrad has been diagnosed with a concussion.

BNT has launched a "Don't Breathe Death!" campaign, which is aimed not only at children but also at parents. The goal is to involve institutions in addressing the issue, which affects tens of thousands of families, some of whom are unaware of the dangerous trend their children are following.

Vape Pandemic: A new trend has spread across the streets, becoming a serious threat among youth. A 16-year-old athlete has been in the hospital in Razgrad for three days, receiving eight stitches on his head after using a vape with an unknown substance.

The boy who collapsed after using a vape in Razgrad has a concussion but is not in life-threatening condition.

"He is being treated in the surgical department with a concussion," said Dr. Stanimir Georgiev, Executive Director of "Sv. Ivan Rilski" hospital – Razgrad.

Smoking vapes with dangerous chemicals has adverse effects on the lung and brain, Dr. Alexander Simidchiev, who is also a specialist in lung diseases, explained on the BNT's morning show on February 5.

"The lung has a surface area of 80 square metres, equivalent to a medium-sized apartment. Inhaling vape affects this 80 square metres. For example, if we inhale a cigarette, one milligram of nicotine reaches the brain in 15 seconds, and more than half a minute if administered intravenously. This is how substances enter the bloodstream through the lungs much faster and more easily. The problem is that the damage occurs slowly but inevitably, affecting both the brain and lungs," explained Dr. Simidchiev.

Even sixth graders are now reaching for these dangerous devices. Vapes are being sold among the students themselves, said Rositsa Dimova, Secretary of the Municipal Council on Narcotic Drugs in Burgas.

"One purchased a vape device, accordingly gives it away, consuming it in drags. That is, at a certain price, and that is how this dealing and distribution occurs," said Rositsa Dimova - secretary of the Municipal Council on Narcotic Substances in Burgas.

"One student buys a vape device, then shares it, with each taking a puff for a certain price. This leads to dealer networks and the spread of the substance," said Rositsa Dimova, secretary of the Municipal Council for combatting thr misuse of narcotic substances, Burgas.

And the dealers themselves are becoming more inventive, thanks to modern ways of communication.

"With different QR codes, they place them in various locations and redirect them to Telegram. They rent apartments, quickly setting up labs, and can quickly remove the evidence. They find many ways to reach different points. I even heard that with QR codes, they have a bonus system – if you bring someone, you get something extra," she added.

According to Dr Alexander Simidchiev, in most cases the legislation is adequate, but there is a lack of effective control to tackle the problem.

"There are processes that evolve much faster than we can change legislation. The issue is awareness and understanding by society as a whole. We should not overlook what is happening inside families. Education is key because without effective campaigns, we cannot solve this issue," Dr. Simidchiev stressed.

On February 17, all parliamentary groups will participate in a conference to outline further measures to address the issue of narcotic substances.

