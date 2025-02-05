НОВИНИ
BNT launches a campaign warning parents and children of the dangers of vaping

14:47, 05.02.2025
The Bulgarian National Television has launched an awareness campaign titled #НеДишайСмърт (#Don'tBreatheDeath), aimed at combating the rising use of vape devices with unregulated and often dangerous contents among children and young people.

Alarming data shows that even 10-year-olds are reaching for these devices, inhaling harmful substances, and the consequences can be fatal.

A wave of incidents across the country, as well as numerous reports of illegal sales of banned vapes to minors, have prompted the public service broadcaster to actively engage with this issue.

The #НеДишайСмърт campaign aims to inform young people and their parents about the dangers of vaping, while also drawing the attention of institutions to this worrying trend.

#НеДишайСмърт is a socially significant cause that can save lives.

