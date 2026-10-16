DARA and “Bangaranga” Submitted in Four Categories for 2027 Grammy Awards

DARA's team has confirmed the submission of entries for the singer, selected by BNT to represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, and the song 'Bangaranga' in four categories for the 2027 Grammy Awards. The news comes during the first round of voting by the Recording Academy, which determines the official nominations.

A professional member of the Recording Academy approached DARA's team on their own initiative to propose the singer and "Bangaranga" for the awards procedure. After the necessary materials and information were provided, the entries were submitted in the following categories:

- Record of the Year – “Bangaranga”

- Song of the Year – “Bangaranga”

- Best Pop Solo Performance – DARA with “Bangaranga”

- Best New Artist – DARA

The categories recognise different aspects of musical creation. Record of the Year honours the overall recording, including the performance, production and sound recording work. Song of the Year recognises the songwriters responsible for the music and lyrics, while Best Pop Solo Performance is an award for the artist.

The song “Bangaranga” was written by Dimitris Kontopoulos, Cristian Tarcea (Monoir), Anne Judith Stokke Wik and Darina Yotova (DARA). The recording was produced by Monoir and Dimitris Kontopoulos.

With “Bangaranga”, DARA won both BNT’s national song selection and the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, securing Bulgaria’s first-ever victory in the competition.

Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

Bulgarian song "Bangaranga" won Eurovision with a historic lead

The Grammy submissions mark a further step in the international promotion of the song and the Bulgarian singer.

The Recording Academy’s process involves submitting entries, checking their eligibility and assigning them to categories, followed by voting. In the first round, eligible entries are voted on by members entitled to vote, who select the nominees. The public does not take part in the voting.

The first round of voting runs from 12 to 22 October 2026. The official nominations will be announced on 16 November 2026, and the awards ceremony will take place on 7 February 2027.