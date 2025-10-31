Deadline for Applications for Heating Assistance Expires

The deadline for submitting applications for targeted heating assistance expires today, October 31.

The support is available to individuals and families whose average monthly income over the past six months is equal to or lower than the individually determined threshold for heating aid.

The allowance amounts to just over 121 leva per month, or 606.70 leva for the entire winter period. Applicants must meet several additional criteria, including living in their only residence, not being registered as sole traders, and not receiving other forms of income.

Unemployed applicants must also have been registered with the Employment Office for at least three months prior to submitting their application.