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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Delyan Dobrev submits resignation as Member of Parliament

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Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
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Делян Добрев
Снимка: BTA

Delyan Dobrev has submitted a request to terminate his mandate as a member of Bulgaria’s 52nd National Assembly, according to a statement from the press office of GERB.

The resignation document was filed with the Parliament's administration today, June 22.

The matter is expected to be considered and put to a vote in the plenary chamber later this week.

On Saturday, during a meeting of GERB’s youth academy in Rakovski, Dobrev announced his intention to step down from Parliament in order to make way for younger members of the party.



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