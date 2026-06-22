Delyan Dobrev submits resignation as Member of Parliament

Delyan Dobrev has submitted a request to terminate his mandate as a member of Bulgaria’s 52nd National Assembly, according to a statement from the press office of GERB.

The resignation document was filed with the Parliament's administration today, June 22.

The matter is expected to be considered and put to a vote in the plenary chamber later this week.

On Saturday, during a meeting of GERB’s youth academy in Rakovski, Dobrev announced his intention to step down from Parliament in order to make way for younger members of the party.





