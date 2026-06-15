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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия проток. “Кораби, палете двигателите си. Нека потече петрол!”, каза американският президент. Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните действия със САЩ.

Delyan Peevski Has Made Changes to the Leadership of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms

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Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
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Запази

Stanislav Anastasov and Yordan Tsonev will no longer serve as vice-chairmen of the Central Election Stanislav Anastasov and Yordan Tsonev to No Longer Serve as Deputy Chairpersons of the COB, While Hamid Hamid, Bayram Bayram and Tsvetan Enchev Are No Longer Members of the Bureau

делян пеевски направи промени ръководството дпс

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Delyan Peevski has made changes to the structure and composition of the party’s Central Operational Bureau (COB). The decision was taken at a regular meeting of the MRF Central Council held today, June 15, the party’s press centre announced.

At the meeting, it was decided that Stanislav Anastasov and Yordan Tsonev would no longer serve as deputy chairpersons of the COB, while Hamid Hamid, Bayram Bayram and Tsvetan Enchev are no longer members of the bureau.

The proposed changes come in response to an analysis of the state of party structures, election results, and the upcoming goals and challenges facing MRF.

“I have heard the people and I will always listen to them,” the leader said, adding that he had held a series of meetings and talks with representatives of MRF structures, members and supporters over the past nearly two months since the parliamentary elections.

“I will be at the forefront, and together with the entire leadership we will defend everyone, whether mayor, municipal councillor or ordinary member, and we will not allow anyone to be unfairly pressured or persecuted. As we supported the mayor of Kardzhali,” MRF leader Delyan Peevski said in a statement distributed by the party press centre.

He added that MRF’s priority is the people and work for their wellbeing, stressing that the party’s strength lies in unity and in fulfilling its mission — serving the people of Bulgaria.

Newly Elected MRF Central Operational Bureau:

Delyan Peevski – Chair
Nida Ahmedov – Deputy Chair
Khalil Letifov – Deputy Chair
Erol Myumyun – Deputy Chair
Radoslav Revaniski – Deputy Chair
Iskra Mihaylova-Koparova – Deputy Chair
Ayten Sabri
Atidzhe Aliyeva-Veli
Taner Kabilov
Aydzhan Ahmed
Nedzhmi Ali
Mehmed Ataman
Hamdi Ilyazov
Erten Anisova
Dimitar Avramov


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