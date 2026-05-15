Denitsa Malcheva crowned 58th “Rose Queen” of Kazanlak

The 12th-grade student, Denitsa Malcheva, has been chosen as the 58th “Rose Queen” of Kazanlak (a town in central Bulgaria). Her runners-up were Yoana Mitseva and Anzhela Ivanova.

The winner was selected from among 35 graduating schoolgirls during an impressive contest show held this evening, May 15, in the Town of Roses.

The contestants were evaluated by a seven-member jury chaired by Professor Lyubomir Stoykov — art historian, cultural analyst, publicist, media expert and head of the Academy of Fashion. Among the jury members was H.E. Chikahisa Sumi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bulgaria, who traditionally supports the competition and the cultural ties between Kazanlak and its twin Japanese cities Fukuyama and Munakata.

The selection of the 58th Rose Queen marked the beginning of the 2026 Rose Festival in Kazanlak, with its climax set for 5, 6 and 7 June. This year’s programme once again includes a variety of cultural events aimed at introducing visitors from around the world to the long-standing tradition of rose oil production in the region.

The newly elected “Rose Queen” will represent Kazanlak and Bulgaria at various forums at home and abroad over the coming year, acting as an ambassador of beauty, tradition and friendship.