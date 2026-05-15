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Two people injured in shooting in the capital's Nadezhda district

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Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
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A shot was fired in the area of “Han Kubrat” metro station in the capital’s Nadezhda district this evening, May 15, following a reported dispute.

The signal was received via the emergency number 112 shortly after 8pm, initially reporting a developing altercation.

Police from the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) who arrived at the scene established that a 30-year-old woman was injured as a result of the incident. She was examined in hospital and later discharged with a diagnosis of a superficial neck injury.

A 36-year-old Dutch national was also taken to hospital for examination with injuries to his arm.

Preliminary information suggests that an air pistol firing pellets was used during the incident.

Police investigations are continuing, with all circumstances surrounding the case still being clarified.





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