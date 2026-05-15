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Nine detained in crackdown on alleged property fraud network in Sofia

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Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
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Nine people were arrested in a raid yesterday linked to the so-called "property mafia", some of whom have already been charged. This was stated by the Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDIA), Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov at a briefing in connection with the pre-trial proceedings related to property fraud.

Nine people have been detained in an operation carried out yesterday, May 14, targeting the so-called “property mafia,” some of whom have already been formally charged, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov said on May 15.

Speaking at a briefing on the pre-trial proceedings related to the suspected property fraud scheme, he said that nine residential and office premises were searched, along with six vehicles.

During the searches, police discovered identity cards belonging to citizens who should have been in possession of them, as well as multiple notarised deeds linked to planned property fraud, along with documents related to property purchases and the subsequent transfer of nine more.

Police operation strikes major blow against property mafia in Sofia

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