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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police operation strikes major blow against property mafia in Sofia

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Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
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удар имотната мафия столичната полиция задържа известния измамник
Снимка: BTA/archive

Police have carried out a major operation targeting a property fraud network in Sofia, marking a significant blow to what authorities describe as organised criminal activity linked to real estate and property scams in the capital.

The Police detained Georgi Yanev, known as “James”, and a former notary whose rights have been revoked, Boris Yankov, according to reports by BNT news.

Officers have been carrying out searches in the districts of Fakulteta, Lyulin and central Sofia. The group is suspected of carrying out hundreds of property frauds targeting elderly people living alone.

Authorities believe the network used a range of methods to unlawfully acquire valuable plots of land, houses and apartments.

At this stage, there is no official detailed information. Further details on the activities of those detained and accused of property fraud are expected tomorrow. Both individuals were previously arrested in 2019, when they were investigated over 23 alleged fraud cases.

According to information from BNT news cast team, today’s searches reportedly caught Yanev and Yankov by surprise, allowing investigators to gather a significant amount of evidence.

Investigators suspect the group used several main methods to seize properties. In the first, elderly people or individuals with mental health issues were allegedly persuaded to sign blank sheets or prepared powers of attorney, which were later used to formalise transactions.

In the second, witnesses reportedly testified before a notary that members of the group had possessed properties for over 10 years, enabling them to obtain certificates of ownership.

The third method allegedly involved the use of forged wills.

There is also evidence suggesting that, in some of the fraud cases, the group obtained personal data belonging to the legitimate heirs of deceased individuals through cemetery records databases.

Further details about the investigation are expected tomorrow from investigators at the Sofia police and the prosecutor’s office.



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