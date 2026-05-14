"Truth under pressure": Sofia hosts international conference on freedom of speech

For the sixth consecutive year, Sofia has brought together some of the world’s most established names in journalism for an annual conference dedicated to freedom of speech.

Held under the theme “Truth Under Pressure”, the forum explored questions such as how difficult it is to remain objective in an environment where political and economic forces are unavoidable factors.

Among the speakers were Robert Guest, deputy editor of The Economist, and Arwa Damon, one of the few Western reporters to have entered the Gaza Strip during the war.

The forum is jointly organised by the World Press Institute, the Association of European Journalists, and the America for Bulgaria Foundation.