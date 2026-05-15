Greek farmers protest again: Blockades and tensions near Bulgarian border

Greek farmers on May 15 staged new protests, blocking a road near Serres and the border crossing with Bulgaria at Kulata.

However, police did not allow the situation to escalate, preventing the blockade from continuing.

The situation at the Kulata–Promachonas border crossing is now calm, although earlier in the day tensions escalated.

In the morning, Greek farmers brought agricultural machinery near the town of Serres, briefly blocking traffic. They later travelled by car to the Kulata–Promachonas border point, where clashes broke out between protesters and police after farmers attempted to carry out a peaceful pedestrian protest aimed at blocking the former border crossing area.

Some people, including journalists, were reportedly affected by tear gas during the unrest.

The protest is linked to grievances over what farmers describe as unfulfilled government commitments to farmers and livestock breeders, as well as a sharp rise in fertiliser prices. According to them, the cost per tonne has increased from around €600 last year to €1,000 this year. They have also criticised the government’s handling of livestock disease outbreaks, including foot-and-mouth disease.

Early this morning, Greek farmers brought tractors and heavy machinery onto a road near Serres, bringing traffic to a halt. The heavy equipment was not allowed to reach the motorway or proceed towards Promachonas, but farmers later arrived by private cars.

They attempted to block the border crossing on foot, but were prevented by riot police.

Clashes followed, and police used tear gas. Several people were affected, including Greek television crews. The situation eased after around half an hour.

Later, the area returned to normal, with one observer saying: “There was no one on the road, no machinery — all roads are open and traffic is moving normally. Anyone can come to Bulgaria; I am arriving from Greece.”

Evangelos, a Greek citizen now living in Bulgaria, said that farmers are currently in a busy agricultural period and are unlikely to carry out effective blockades.

He noted that while farmers may have legitimate grievances, including delayed payments and ongoing financial difficulties, this is not the right time for protests of this scale.

He said: “It is not possible now, because it is the farming season and they have work. But I can say farmers may have a point — they haven’t received money for two years, there are many problems — but at this time they cannot carry out blockades.”

He added that police would not allow prolonged disruptions, and expressed frustration over repeated interruptions to travel and work.

“We, the truck drivers, spend a lot of time on the road and it worries us. It will again lead to losses, we will be stuck on the road again,” he said.

photos by BGNES

Greek farmers periodically block the Kulata–Promachonas border crossing as a form of protest, but this is the first such action in spring, just ahead of the peak tourist season.

This time, the unrest is driven by claims of unfulfilled government commitments, as well as a rise in fertiliser prices.