Deputy Chair of “There Is Such a People”, Stanislav Balabanov: I Voted for Normality, for Predictability, for Practicality

“I voted for normality, for predictability, for practicality in the name of traditional conservatism, in the name of the traditions of the Bulgarian family and our children,” said Stanislav Balabanov, deputy chair of “There Is Such a People”, after casting his ballot on April 19.

“I voted today so that, as a society, we no longer allow politicians and political formations to sponsor or create sect-like structures, and so that we distance ourselves from such disturbing cases as the one we saw in Petrohan a few months ago. I vote for normality. I vote for predictability.

“This is what we will fight for in the next Parliament, and that is why I voted today—for normality, predictability and practicality, in the name of traditional conservatism, in the name of the traditions of the Bulgarian family and our children.”





