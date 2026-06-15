БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова назначи новия състав на ЦИК
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
След спецакцията в кв. "Ботунец": Прокуратурата...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Запалиха автомобили на българското посолство в Скопие
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Светът въздъхна с облекчение и оптимизъм след сделката за...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Пари в хазната няма, ще работим за...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Полицията в София хвана 15-годишно момче зад волана,...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия проток. “Кораби, палете двигателите си. Нека потече петрол!”, каза американският президент. Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните действия със САЩ.

Deputy Prime Minister: Government to Activate All Incentive Tools to Provide Strong Support for Bulgarian Producers

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
EN
Запази
вицепремиерът александър пулев активираме всички насърчителни мерки осигурим мощна подкрепа българските производители

“We will activate all incentive instruments and growth measures to ensure strong support for Bulgarian and local producers. Energy-intensive industries are a critical factor in overcoming regional disparities and for the sustainable development of the Bulgarian economy,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev during the official ceremony marking the opening of new production facilities at the Alcomet plant in Shumen, according to the press centre of the Ministry of Economy.

He said that energy-intensive enterprises account for more than 25% of the country’s gross value added and provide employment for over 215,000 people.

“Behind these jobs stand families, households, entire communities and regions,” Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev emphasised.

He expressed the government’s firm support for Bulgarian industry and the promotion of strategic investments, pointing to Alcomet’s project as an example of successful partnership between the state and business. The investment is worth EUR 70 million and will create 160 new jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister Pulev addressed Mr Fikret Indze, majority owner of Alcomet AD:

“We have come a long way together. The first discussions began during the caretaker government of Galab Donev, when you received consistent support from the state administration for the implementation of this project. Together with President Rumen Radev, we witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony, and today, a little over a year and a half later, we are again here to see the impressive progress and the high pace you have set in industry.”

The Economy Minister sent a clear message to investors and manufacturers that they can rely on consistent institutional support and a predictable business environment. During the event, Deputy Prime Minister Pulev also presented the main priorities of the government for improving the investment climate.

“We are working at full capacity. We managed to initiate and complete a comprehensive administrative reform in just one month. We restructured the work of the Council of Ministers with clear centres of responsibility in the fields of digital transformation and investment policy,” he said.

As part of the reform, a new investment coordination unit has been established within the Council of Ministers.

“This was a request from business and industry. This is your reform. Through it, we will ensure faster, more efficient and more predictable service for strategic investment projects,” he stressed.

He also announced that the first meeting of the newly established Investment Coordination Council at the Council of Ministers will take place within days.

“Prime Minister Rumen Radev will personally set the direction and outline the priorities of the council, including specific measures to reduce administrative burdens and business regulation. Our ambition is for the state to accelerate innovation and investment, not act as a brake on them,” he said.

In conclusion, Aleksandar Pulev stressed that the government will continue to work in close partnership with investors and manufacturers to improve the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy.

“The direction has been set. There is a lot of work ahead, but we will walk this path together with partners like you – companies that invest, create jobs and develop Bulgaria’s regions.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Иран с ответен удар срещу Израел, според Тръмп сделката с Техеран ще бъде сключена до часове
1
Иран с ответен удар срещу Израел, според Тръмп сделката с Техеран...
Кюрасао - най-малката държава, участвала на световно първенство
2
Кюрасао - най-малката държава, участвала на световно първенство
МВР удари "Калашниците": КПП-та в Ботунец, обиски и арести в цяла София (ОБЗОР)
3
МВР удари "Калашниците": КПП-та в Ботунец, обиски и...
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия проток
4
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия...
Почина актрисата Ан Шедийн, майката на семейството в сериала "Алф"
5
Почина актрисата Ан Шедийн, майката на семейството в сериала...
Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните действия със САЩ
6
Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно има гонки
2
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
3
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
4
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката катастрофа на "Челопешко шосе"
5
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката...
Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8%
6
Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със...

More from: Politics

Delyan Peevski Has Made Changes to the Leadership of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms
Delyan Peevski Has Made Changes to the Leadership of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms
PM Radev: There Is No Money Left in the Treasury,; We Will Work to Increase Revenue Collection and Curb Spending PM Radev: There Is No Money Left in the Treasury,; We Will Work to Increase Revenue Collection and Curb Spending
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
President Iotova Holds Hearings for New Central Election Commission Members President Iotova Holds Hearings for New Central Election Commission Members
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
State Hospitals Owe More Than €426 Million, Health Minister Reveals State Hospitals Owe More Than €426 Million, Health Minister Reveals
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
PM Rumen Radev Comments on Renegotiation of “BOTAŞ” Agreement PM Rumen Radev Comments on Renegotiation of “BOTAŞ” Agreement
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
€40,000 Salary per Month: Heads of State Hospitals Earn More Than Senior Government Officials €40,000 Salary per Month: Heads of State Hospitals Earn More Than Senior Government Officials
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп: "Нека петролът потече!" - САЩ и Иран постигнаха споразумение
Тръмп: "Нека петролът потече!" - САЩ и Иран постигнаха...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
След спецакцията в кв. "Ботунец": Прокуратурата повдигна обвинения на двама за изнудване и заплахи След спецакцията в кв. "Ботунец": Прокуратурата повдигна обвинения на двама за изнудване и заплахи
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
МВнР след палежа в Скопие: Няма да допуснем атмосфера на страх за българите в РСМ МВнР след палежа в Скопие: Няма да допуснем атмосфера на страх за българите в РСМ
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
По света
Президентът Илияна Йотова назначи новия състав на ЦИК Президентът Илияна Йотова назначи новия състав на ЦИК
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Малолетно дете е в критично състояние след падане с електрическа...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Работник е починал, след като е паднал в изкоп на кариера край Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Поне 9 загинали при поредните руски удари в Украйна
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
По света
5 кг златни накити за над 700 000 евро задържаха митничари на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ