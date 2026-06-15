Deputy Prime Minister: Government to Activate All Incentive Tools to Provide Strong Support for Bulgarian Producers

“We will activate all incentive instruments and growth measures to ensure strong support for Bulgarian and local producers. Energy-intensive industries are a critical factor in overcoming regional disparities and for the sustainable development of the Bulgarian economy,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Aleksandar Pulev during the official ceremony marking the opening of new production facilities at the Alcomet plant in Shumen, according to the press centre of the Ministry of Economy.

He said that energy-intensive enterprises account for more than 25% of the country’s gross value added and provide employment for over 215,000 people.

“Behind these jobs stand families, households, entire communities and regions,” Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Pulev emphasised.

He expressed the government’s firm support for Bulgarian industry and the promotion of strategic investments, pointing to Alcomet’s project as an example of successful partnership between the state and business. The investment is worth EUR 70 million and will create 160 new jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister Pulev addressed Mr Fikret Indze, majority owner of Alcomet AD:

“We have come a long way together. The first discussions began during the caretaker government of Galab Donev, when you received consistent support from the state administration for the implementation of this project. Together with President Rumen Radev, we witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony, and today, a little over a year and a half later, we are again here to see the impressive progress and the high pace you have set in industry.”

The Economy Minister sent a clear message to investors and manufacturers that they can rely on consistent institutional support and a predictable business environment. During the event, Deputy Prime Minister Pulev also presented the main priorities of the government for improving the investment climate.

“We are working at full capacity. We managed to initiate and complete a comprehensive administrative reform in just one month. We restructured the work of the Council of Ministers with clear centres of responsibility in the fields of digital transformation and investment policy,” he said.

As part of the reform, a new investment coordination unit has been established within the Council of Ministers.

“This was a request from business and industry. This is your reform. Through it, we will ensure faster, more efficient and more predictable service for strategic investment projects,” he stressed.

He also announced that the first meeting of the newly established Investment Coordination Council at the Council of Ministers will take place within days.

“Prime Minister Rumen Radev will personally set the direction and outline the priorities of the council, including specific measures to reduce administrative burdens and business regulation. Our ambition is for the state to accelerate innovation and investment, not act as a brake on them,” he said.

In conclusion, Aleksandar Pulev stressed that the government will continue to work in close partnership with investors and manufacturers to improve the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy.