District Heating in Sofia Will Be Turned On Gradually as of November 4

Heating in Sofia will be gradually turned on from tomorrow, 4 November, in line with the forecasted drop in temperatures over the next 7–10 days. the city’s heating utility announced on November 3.

Residents who wish to have the heating switched on later should submit a formal request to the company's customer centre. It should be accompanied by the minutes of a decision of a general meeting of the condominium.

The utility reminds customers to complete any internal installation works and ensure systems are filled, if previously drained; heating will not be turned on in buildings where internal systems are not ready.