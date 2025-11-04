Dozens of tonnes of meat without documentation or clear origin have been discovered in Sofia during a joint operation by the Sofia Metropolitan Police, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BABH) and the National Revenue Agency (NRA), under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office (SGP).

More than 70 tonnes of chicken meat have so far been found across a processing facility and two warehouses in the capital.

The operation was launched in response to a tip-off regarding alleged tax fraud. Investigators established that the company operating the processing facility also runs two storage premises.

Inspections at the three sites uncovered nearly 9 tonnes of undocumented meat at the processing plant, with its origin unknown. A further 26 tonnes were found at one warehouse in the Slatina district, while quantities at the second warehouse are still being verified, Metroplitan Police Director, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, told reporters.

The quantity in the other one is in the process of being established, Director of the Interior Ministry Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov said at a briefing. The premises are sealed and there is no danger that the meat will be distributed commercially until its origin is clarified, Prosecutor Desislava Petrova of the State Prosecutor's Office explained.

The facilities have been sealed to prevent any distribution of the meat until its origin is clarified, prosecutor Desislava Petrova confirmed.

“The actions began following a signal to the police,” Nikolov explained. “During the joint work with the NRA and BABH, checks are being conducted regarding potential tax-related crimes, with further actions due tomorrow. BABH officials identified irregularities in meat storage and processing, as a result of which the plant will be sealed until it meets the required standards. The two large warehouses at the city’s wholesale market will also be sealed.”

He added that no arrests have yet been made, as investigators are still establishing the owner’s exact involvement and responsibility.

Authorities confirmed that the total quantity of seized meat currently exceeds 70 tonnes across all locations - in the workshop and in the two warehouses.