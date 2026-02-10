БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ:...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Прокуратурата разкри още подробности по случая...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Илияна Йотова пред "Величие": В следващите дни...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Радостин Василев към президента Илияна Йотова: Трябваше...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Директорът на болницата по детски болести в София...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
АПС пред президента Илияна Йотова: Подходящ служебен...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.

DSB Leader Calls for Closed Parliamentary Hearing over 'Petrohan' Case

The leader of 'Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria' (DSB), Atanas Atanasov, on February 10 submitted a request to convene a joint closed session of the parliamentary Committee on Internal Security and Public Order and the Committee for Oversight of the Security Services, in connection with the serious criminal cases in the Petrohan area and near Okolchitsa, the party said on February 10.

Prosecutor's Office Reveals More Details on the 'Petrohan' Case: Evidence Suggests Two Murders Followed by Suicide

Atanasov has proposed that the hearing include the Ministry of Interior’s Chief Secretary, Miroslav Rashkov, and the acting head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), Denyo Denev, citing the sensitive nature of the information and the need for institutional clarity.

According to the request, such a hearing is necessary in light of growing public distrust and Parliament’s obligation to exercise effective oversight in cases of high public and institutional importance.

The nationalist party 'Vazrazhdane' has also called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to summon the heads of all institutions involved in the case, including the Ministry of Interior, SANS, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the General Directorate of National Police (GDNP).

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers Publishes Decision to Join Trump-Initiated Board of Peace
Bulgaria's Council of Ministers Publishes Decision to Join Trump-Initiated Board of Peace
GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Meets with UK Ambassador GERB Leader Boyko Borisov Meets with UK Ambassador
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Caretaker Prime Minister to Be Announced in the Coming Days, President Iotova Says in Talks with 'Velichie' Caretaker Prime Minister to Be Announced in the Coming Days, President Iotova Says in Talks with 'Velichie'
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
MECh Leader Radostin Vassilev to President Iliana Iotova: You Should Have Resigned with Rumen Radev MECh Leader Radostin Vassilev to President Iliana Iotova: You Should Have Resigned with Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
ARF in the Talks with President Iotova: Andrey Gyurov Is a Suitable Choice for Caretaker Prime Minister ARF in the Talks with President Iotova: Andrey Gyurov Is a Suitable Choice for Caretaker Prime Minister
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Rumen Radev:“The ‘Petrohan’ case is a grim symbol of a dismantled state, incapable of protecting even its children” Rumen Radev:“The ‘Petrohan’ case is a grim symbol of a dismantled state, incapable of protecting even its children”
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

