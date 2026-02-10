Prosecutor's Office Reveals More Details on the 'Petrohan' Case: Evidence Suggests Two Murders Followed by Suicide

Autopsies of the three people found shot in a camper van on 8 February, together with their positions inside the vehicle, indicate that the case most likely involves two murders carried out in sequence followed by a suicide, according to a statement from the Prosecutor's Office on the so-called “Petrohan” case.

Investigators have recovered three cartridge cases and three bullets, with evidence indicating the shots were fired from a Colt revolver. A Glock pistol was also found inside the camper. According to the General Directorate for National Police at the Ministry of Interior, the weapons were legally owned by Ivaylo K.

Numerous expert examinations have been commissioned as part of the pre-trial proceedings, including analysis of four mobile phones and a laptop discovered in the vehicle.

Forensic inspections at the crime scene in the area near the Petrohan mountain lodge are continuing today. During the searches, investigators found materials with a religious focus, as well as literature of a sexual nature, including written notes referring to “spiritual purification and elevation through sexual practices”.

According to information provided to prosecutors by the Ministry of Interior, a permit issued on 1 November 2021 authorised Ivaylo K. to possess two combat pistols, which were among the weapons found at the scene beneath Okolchitsa peak. Records also show that Ivaylo K. was granted permission on 23 August 2021 to possess 16 firearms, while Nikolay Z. received a permit on 24 February 2023 to possess one combat pistol.

Work on the commissioned forensic examinations at the National Institute of Criminalistics is ongoing. A forensic psychological assessment is also due to be ordered and will be prepared by the Interior Ministry’s Institute of Psychology.

Prosecutors added that, in order to clarify the activities of the non-governmental organisation “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas”, its registration and its interactions with state institutions — including ministries — as well as claims regarding financial donations, the Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office will separate relevant materials and forward them to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office to examine potential violations by public officials.