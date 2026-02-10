Criminal Psychologist Rosen Yordanov on ‘Petrohan’ Case: Man with Severe Narcissistic Problems Led His Entourage to a Fatal End

“When you arrive at a place where there are three bodies… Believe me, for the ordinary viewer it is impossible to imagine how difficult it is to carry out a careful forensic inspection. We are talking about a confined space, yet some people claim that everyone should have been allowed in immediately to look around ” said Rosen Yordanov, former deputy director of the Ministry of Interior’s Institute of Psychology and a criminal psychologist, speaking on the morning programme on BNT on February 10.

The 'Petrohan' Mystery: Bulgarian Authorities Released Surveillance Footage as Part of Ongoing Investigation Into the Deaths of Six People

In his words, “a person with severe narcissistic problems led his entourage, influencing them through various practices, towards a fatal end.” “These are the facts,” he said.

“A narcissistic individual may come to believe they command cosmic forces and can influence others. I cannot say he was insane — we are talking about something different. The desire for total devotion, selectivity, restricting contacts, and strong influence over parents all create the impression of someone who felt society was forbidding something that was not accepted,” Yordanov said.

He added that there was significant fear surrounding a potential paedophilia scandal. According to him, politicians allegedly linked to the case were aware it could affect electoral results; the parents involved are worried that they helped it happen; while others who knew the individual wondered how they had failed to notice warning signs. “Out of ten indicators, I find seven or eight consistent with what is known as a preferential seducer,” the expert said.

Yordanov also commended those involved in the joint press conference held by the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Interior the previous day, saying the information had been presented appropriately and in sufficient detail.

“That is why I did not give interviews all week — because I expected something to happen, and it did. You can see that once the deaths of the second group of three people were confirmed, a press conference followed shortly afterwards. I would like to commend everyone involved, because all relevant parties took part and information was provided,” he said.

According to him, the reality is that the minister and the chief secretary will “receive a briefing which they then have to relay”.

“Even when the facts are presented in the finest detail, you cannot stop people from indulging in speculation. Distrust in institutions has been continuously fuelled from all sides in recent years. I do not expect the Interior Ministry to enjoy any particular public approval — what matters is that it does its job.”

Yordanov said witness testimony can be relied upon if it is given through proper legal procedures. Commenting on reports of SUVs allegedly seen in the area, he said: “Soon there will be a flying saucer as well, I am convinced. Where were these people with the vehicles? Where is the civic responsibility to come forward and say you have information? In the end it looks as though those with something to hide are the ones making noise.”

He acknowledged that different people have their own personal motives and interpretations after the fact, but said the core of the situation was straightforward: a group of adults whose children had, for one reason or another, irresponsibly entrusted their care to individuals they had regarded as highly intelligent and spiritual — a judgement that proved mistaken and ultimately led to a fatal outcome for all involved.

“People who ultimately caused their own deaths — of whom are they victims?” he asked, adding that he did not believe Buddhism should lead anyone to a fatal end, let alone to take their own life. “This is a narcissistic interpretation by someone who arrogantly decided he could command cosmic forces and influence others,” he said.

Yordanov concluded that the case was likely to remain clouded and could deepen divisions in society, because “we can no longer hear from those directly involved — only interpretations remain.”

