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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал. Премиерът Румен Радев свика среща с институциите след инцидента в Черно море. Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона, коментира той. Президентът Илияна Йотова свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България

EC President Ursula von der Leyen: The Situation in the Black Sea Is Increasingly Concerning

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There were also reactions from Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot

урсула фон дер лайен ситуацията черно море силно обезпокоителна
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The situation in the Black Sea is increasingly concerning. Commercial vessels – and their innocent crews – are being targeted in attacks, with people already killed at sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote this on X in response to the incident involving vessels in the Black Sea.

“Today, two commercial vessels were hit in Bulgaria’s economic zone in the Black Sea. This comes just one day after a Turkish vessel carrying Ukrainian grain was hit and sank off the Romanian coast. While the exact circumstances surrounding these incidents are still being clarified, what is happening is deeply concerning. Attacks on civilian vessels are unacceptable. We express our full solidarity with our member states on the eastern flank,” von der Leyen also wrote.

The situation in the Black Sea is increasingly concerning. Commercial ships—and innocent crews—are being targeted, and lives have already been lost at sea. Today, two commercial vessels were struck in Bulgaria’s economic zone in the Black Sea. This comes just one day after a Turkish ship carrying Ukrainian grain was struck and sunk off the Romanian coast. While the exact circumstances of these incidents are still being determined, these developments are very concerning. Attacks on civilian shipping are unacceptable. We stand in full solidarity with our Member States on the eastern flank.

Hungary, Sweden, and Belgium expressed solidarity with Bulgaria.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar wrote on X:

Two commercial ships were hit by drones in Bulgarian waters in the Black Sea early this morning. One ship sank and several people were injured. The origin of the attack is still unknown. Hungary stands in full solidarity with Bulgaria.


Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson spoke by phone with Rumen Radev. On X, he wrote:

Earlier today, two commercial ships were struck by drones in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea. One sank and the other was seriously damaged. The origin of the drones is still under investigation.


Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot commented on X that the routes for exporting Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea are vital for global food markets.

The recent drone attacks on commercial vessels in the exclusive economic zones of Romania and Bulgaria are deeply concerning. Belgium stands in solidarity with both countries.


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