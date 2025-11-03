A conference titled “Bulgaria on the Doorstep of the Eurozone” will bring together key international financial figures in the Boyana Residence tomorrow, November 4, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, and a number of other representatives of European institutions.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will open the forum, which will also be attended by Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev and Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

The event forms part of the public information campaign on the adoption of the euro and will be broadcast live on BNT 1 from 9 a.m. Viewers will hear speeches from all key participants, as well as the concluding press conferences, during the news coverage and in a special BNT studio programme hosted by Nadya Obretenova.