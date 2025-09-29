БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Employees of Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” Arrested for Alleged Bribery Attempt Involving Robbie Williams Concert Trucks

Following a tip-off to the Ministry of Interior and the British Embassy, officials of the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” were detained

Снимка: AP/BTA

Employees of the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” stopped two lorries with UK registration plates transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert and allegedly attempted to extort a bribe from the drivers. Following a report to the Interior Ministry and the British Embassy, the officials were detained for 72 hours.

The news was confirmed by the Institute for Road Safety, which has called on Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov to issue an official statement on the matter.

“The silence, the darkness and the lack of transparency in the management of road safety are among the reasons why the government’s efforts are failing to produce real results. We expect from you a clear position and concrete action,” the Institute’s statement read.

The incident took place late last week near the “Tsarna Matza” area, where officials from the 'Automobile Administration' stopped four lorries carrying stage equipment for the British pop star. On Saturday, two of the agency’s employees were placed under arrest.

The Transport Minister is expected to provide further details and respond to the Institute’s demands later today.

