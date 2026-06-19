European Commission Approves Fourth Recovery and Resilience Plan Payment Worth Nearly €1 Billion

The European Commission has given the green light for the fourth payment under Bulgaria’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), amounting to nearly €1 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov announced at a briefing on June 19.

“This is a breath of fresh air for the country’s budget,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He explained that Bulgaria has successfully fulfilled 23 out of a total of 26 key reforms and milestones required for the payment.

According to Pekanov, the three outstanding measures are in the areas of culture, the water and sanitation (WSS) sector, and the integrated ticketing system.

Atanas Pekanov also stated that work is already under way on the fifth payment request, for which the expected financing amounts to €1.7 billion.