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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

European Public Prosecutor's Office Arrested Eight People Suspected of Subsidy Fraud

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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Запази

A government official is among those arrested

европейската прокуратура разследва измама финансиране реставрация църква българия

At the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, eight suspects, including a public official, were detained today, June 30 in an investigation into suspected EU subsidy fraud involving employment benefits.

The detentions are related to an investigation into the activities of an organised criminal group suspected of fraudulently obtaining EU funds under employment support programmes. Officers of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) also carried out eight searches and seized documents and evidence.

According to the evidence gathered so far, the members of the group used commercial companies to apply for projects financed under the Human Resources Development Programme 2021-2027. They are believed to have submitted false information and created fictitious employment relationships, in order to meet programme eligibility requirements. It is suspected that the organised crime group benefited from the complicity of a public official.

The total amount of funds allegedly fraudulently claimed and received is approximately €990,000.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

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