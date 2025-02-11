НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa

Investigators in the case have complained about a lack of cooperation from the police in Bulgaria

европрокуратурата повдигна обвинение измама обществена поръчка тролеи враца
Снимка: European Public Prosecutor's Office
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:52, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has filed an indictment with the Sofia District Court against the manager and owner of a company suspected of fraud in a public procurement for the acquisition of trolleybuses for the municipality of Vratsa. The project is valued at 4.5 million euros (8,838,308 Bulgarian BGN).

The case concerns a public procurement for the purchase of nine electric trolleybuses for urban transport in the municipality of Vratsa. The project is funded by the European Cohesion Fund, as part of measures to reduce air pollution. The beneficiaries of the project are the Municipality of Vratsa and the municipal public transport company.

During the public tender, to secure the contract, the defendant declared that the trolleybuses were manufactured by a Polish company. However, evidence shows that the trolleybuses were purchased from a Belarusian state-owned company, which later became subject to EU sanctions. The Polish company declared liquidation shortly after the public procurement procedure was concluded.

The investigation revealed that the trolleybuses were sold at nearly twice the original acquisition price paid by the contractor.

If found guilty, the suspects could face prison sentences ranging from 2 to 8 years, according to the Bulgarian law.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the investigation began after a private individual submitted a tip to the institution. None of the responsible national authorities had detected or reported this case. During the investigation, the European delegated prosecutor faced an unprecedented situation, where the requested measures, authorized by the Bulgarian court, were only partially implemented by the responsible police authority, the Luxembourg prosecutor's office said.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
16:33, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
16:26, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
15:42, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
15:07, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 One in seven children are victims of online bullying
One in seven children are victims of online bullying
14:45, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
14:02, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov participates in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence in Paris
Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov participates in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence in Paris
13:20, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
Vice President: All Institutions Underestimate the Problem of Vaping
21:32, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
 State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
State's Finances: GERB-UDF and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in dispute over the budget and regulators
21:12, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 Minimum teacher salary expected to increase to 2,130 BGN, is it enough?
Minimum teacher salary expected to increase to 2,130 BGN, is it enough?
20:41, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
 The future of AI and the Bulgarian contribution: PM Zhelyazkov arrived in Paris for the AI Action Summit
The future of AI and the Bulgarian contribution: PM Zhelyazkov arrived in Paris for the AI Action Summit
20:29, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Sofia Airport Rule-Breaking Drone More Dangerous Than Expected
Sofia Airport Rule-Breaking Drone More Dangerous Than Expected
19:57, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever
One in seven children are victims of online bullying
One in seven children are victims of online bullying
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will star in Sylvester Stallone's new film
Топ 24
Най-четени
Минималната учителска заплата става 2130 лева, достатъчна ли е?
Минималната учителска заплата става 2130 лева, достатъчна ли е?
Дронът нарушител на летище София - по-опасен от очакваното
Дронът нарушител на летище София - по-опасен от очакваното
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят улични котки с антифриз
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят...
Мисията (не)възможна - денонощна аптека във всеки областен град?
Мисията (не)възможна - денонощна аптека във всеки областен град?
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва нападателя
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва...
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от доброволна любовна игра, твърди защитата на Георгиев
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от...
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Глобалното затопляне отслабва екстремните студове
Глобалното затопляне отслабва екстремните студове
Брийзи Джонсън и Микаела Шифрин спечелиха световната титла в отборната комбинация в Заалбах
Брийзи Джонсън и Микаела Шифрин спечелиха световната титла в отборната комбинация в Заалбах