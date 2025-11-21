European Public Prosecutor's Office Investigates Suspected Subsidy Fraud Involving EU Agricultural Funds in Bulgaria

In an investigation led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Sofia (Bulgaria), the General Directorate of the National Police carried out several searches and seizures this week, as part of an investigation into suspected subsidy fraud involving EU agricultural funds, EPPO said in a statement from Luxembourg on November 21.

The investigation concerns the suspected submission of false or misleading information in applications for financial support under various EU schemes intended for farmers between 2023 and 2025. According to the evidence, a beneficiary company is believed to have submitted untrue data to the Municipal Office for agriculture in Burgas, with the alleged involvement of high-ranking public officials responsible for certifying information in the management systems of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The searches were carried out at the premises of the District Agriculture Office, the business office of the beneficiary company, and the residence of a high-ranking public official. Documents, digital data and mobile phones were seized, the staement says.

The suspected activities are believed to have enabled the unlawful obtainment of EU agricultural funds, causing financial losses to both the EU and the national budget. While the exact damage is still being assessed, preliminary indications suggest losses amounting to several hundred thousand euro annually.

The investigation is also examining indications of an organised criminal group involving public officials and individuals connected to the beneficiary.