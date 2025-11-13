Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek

Unlicensed intermediary firms from Uzbekistan have been sending workers to Bulgaria with promises of salaries of 5,000 BGN a month. The reality, however, often proves very different, prompting many to leave shortly after arrival — leaving Bulgarian employers at a loss. Ways to avoid such pitfalls and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries were discussed today, November 13, in Ruse by representatives of the Uzbek government, employer organisations and the local business community.

Every fifth work permit issued in Bulgaria now goes to a citizen of Uzbekistan. In Ruse alone, 62 Uzbek nationals are employed legally since the beginning of the year. Yet many jobseekers reportedly use their arrival in the Schengen area to move on easily to third countries.

Maya Rusanova, Chair of the Union of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs in Ruse: “They arrive at the airport, disappear, and we have no legal means of seeking compensation. We’ve already paid part of the sum to the concession companies we work with and cover all travel and accommodation costs.”

It turns out that many Bulgarian employers are in contact with unlicensed recruitment agencies in Uzbekistan which mislead both sides with unrealistic promises.

Sherzod Sabirjonovich, First Secretary at the Department for Consular and Legal Affairs of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained:

When our people come here, they expect a salary of 4,000–5,000 leva. That’s why it’s important to know that in Uzbekistan there are 40 licensed labour migration agencies. There are also preparatory programmes which, although they do not offer basic training in Bulgarian, introduce workers to the local standards and culture. Unfortunately, many still know little about Uzbekistan and its potential — 60% of our population are young people, eager to work. Since Bulgaria joined the Schengen area this year, we are closely monitoring your business environment, especially in the construction sector.”

The slow and cumbersome visa procedures for Asian nationals wishing to work in Bulgaria remain a major obstacle.

Milen Dobrev, Chairman of the Ruse Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted: “Bureaucracy is still an issue. Businesses simply cannot plan to hire workers nine months in advance.”





According to data from the Ministry of Economy, Bulgaria’s exports to Uzbekistan reached nearly 64 million US dollars last year, while direct investments from Uzbekistan in Bulgaria totalled 5.7 million euros.