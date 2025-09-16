БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Актьорът Робърт Редфорд почина на 89-годишна възраст
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Задържаха издирван от Интерпол с червена бюлетина на...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Excellent Grape Harvest in Southwestern Bulgaria, Prices of Wine Expected to Rise

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
EN
Запази
отлична реколта грозде цената виното върви нагоре пресмятат производители
Снимка: илюстративна

Producers in Southwestern Bulgaria report an excellent grape harvest. Despite the fertile year, the industry anticipates an increase in both grape and wine prices.

Stoimen Gorov cultivates various grape varieties on over 100 decares of land in the Kocerinovo area. Despite the challenging weather this summer, he says he has never had a better harvest.

Stoimen Gorov, winemaker: “We managed to irrigate and provide everything the vineyard needed… What we are currently seeing in the market, now that grape sales have started, is that prices are about 10% higher than last year. I attribute this first to the difficult season, with high heat and large temperature swings, and also to inflation itself.”

Producers also warn of ongoing difficulties with irrigating agricultural land, a problem that deepens each year. To protect their crops, they often find solutions themselves.

Krum Bogdanski, winemaker: “We have no irrigation here; we rely on what falls from above, whatever God provides. There used to be irrigation twenty years ago, but everything has been neglected. There is an irrigation system in place, but there is no water…”

Stoimen Gorov, winemaker: “We have a fully developed irrigation system and reservoirs, which help us compensate for the high temperatures in July and August. About 80% of these are our own investments.”

The sector is also facing a shortage of labour. Due to low wages, experienced workers prefer to work in vineyards in Western European countries such as France, Spain, and Italy.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

От догодина и шести реактор на АЕЦ "Козлодуй" ще работи с американско гориво
1
От догодина и шести реактор на АЕЦ "Козлодуй" ще работи с...
НА ЖИВО: Световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио
2
НА ЖИВО: Световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио
Специално: Лицето на войната в град Черкаси в Украйна
3
Специално: Лицето на войната в град Черкаси в Украйна
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
Цветлин Йовчев: България също може да стане обект на провокация от страна на Русия - засега сме лесна мишена
5
Цветлин Йовчев: България също може да стане обект на провокация от...
По един час вода, два дни в седмицата - драстичен воден режим в 8 села в община Елена
6
По един час вода, два дни в седмицата - драстичен воден режим в 8...

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
15-годишно момче загина при инцидент със самоделно АТВ
3
15-годишно момче загина при инцидент със самоделно АТВ
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
4
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
5
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
6
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус

More from: Economy

At the Seaside in September - Do Prices Fall after Peak Season
At the Seaside in September - Do Prices Fall after Peak Season
Commodity Exchange Commission Reports Market Stabilisation Commodity Exchange Commission Reports Market Stabilisation
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Reports First Euro-Related Cyber Fraud Attempt in Bulgaria Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Reports First Euro-Related Cyber Fraud Attempt in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
End of Summer Sees Changes in Fruit and Vegetable Prices at Markets End of Summer Sees Changes in Fruit and Vegetable Prices at Markets
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
How to Tell If an Online Loan Website Is a Scam? How to Tell If an Online Loan Website Is a Scam?
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Traders Report Poor Wild Mushroom Yields in Bulgaria This Year Traders Report Poor Wild Mushroom Yields in Bulgaria This Year
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Задържаният на столичното летище мъж бил издирван от ливанските съдебни власти
Задържаният на столичното летище мъж бил издирван от ливанските...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Мечтата е факт! Никола Цолов ще кара във Формула 2 Мечтата е факт! Никола Цолов ще кара във Формула 2
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Автомобилизъм
Актьорът Робърт Редфорд почина на 89-годишна възраст Актьорът Робърт Редфорд почина на 89-годишна възраст
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Панагюрското златно съкровище се завърна у дома (СНИМКИ) Панагюрското златно съкровище се завърна у дома (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Галерия
Задържаха издирван от Интерпол с червена бюлетина на столичното летище
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Първото заседание на Националния борд по водите има за цел ясно да...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Сметната палата дава болница "Лозенец" на прокурор
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Предстои осезаемо захлаждане - кога започват валежите?
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ