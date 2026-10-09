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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

EXCLUSIVE: BNT Crew Alone Films Reconnaissance Operation Aboard Drone-Struck Ship 'Able' from 'Cougar' Hhelicopter

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Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
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ексклузивно екип бнт засне акцията борда хеликоптер bdquoкугърldquo

Exclusive footage for BNT from the reconnaissance operation aboard the merchant vessel 'Able', which was struck by a drone and is now 55 nautical miles from Cape Emine.

BNT’s team — cameraman Stoyan Stanchev, reporter Dimitar Dimitrov and producer Albena Kolchakova - were aboard one of the military 'Cougar 'helicopters surveying the open sea for drone debris.

Rescue personnel descended onto the vessel’s deck to assess its condition. But has the ship’s cargo now been identified?

The mission, involving pilots, flight engineers, rescue personnel and media representatives, ended around half an hour ago. Our team spent more than four hours flying alongside one of the crews, first visiting Chaika Naval Air Base and then heading 55 nautical miles out to sea to the damaged vessel Able, which is continuing to move slowly towards the coast.

For 40 minutes, we flew at an altitude of around 100 metres, allowing us to assess the damage to the vessel. Large holes are visible at the stern and on both sides. The fire destroyed the control equipment, the cabins and everything in the rear section of the ship. The engine room is flooded, and the vessel is slowly taking on water. The Bulgarian Navy is monitoring its movement towards the coast. Today’s aerial reconnaissance mission was also coordinated with the crew of the frigate Verni, which was in the immediate vicinity of the damaged vessel.

During the operation, two service personnel from the emergency and rescue unit at Krumovo Air Base descended onto the ship to gather information about its condition and search for drone debris. None was found. The vessel was carrying wheat only. Radiation levels were within normal limits and were even lower than those recorded on land. This was reported by the military personnel who took part in the inspection. The mission highlighted the importance of teamwork, synchronisation and coordination between the different units involved in carrying out such a task.

Ivan Katsarov, rescue parachutist: “Everything has been burned. We went inside — everything was burned. We checked the cargo: wheat."

Senior Sergeant Stoyan Krasimirov Kolev: “We inspected the ship from above, even from an altitude of around 100 metres. The most striking features were the holes and the damage to the vessel, which was concentrated in the cabins at the rear, as well as its operating systems, engines and absolutely everything else. The damage was extensive throughout that area.”

Senior Sergeant Valentin Stoykov: “We were ready to descend and help if an emergency arose involving them or any of the crew members aboard either of the two helicopters.”

Footage provided by the Ministry of Defence

These missions over the sea, particularly in the new situation following drone strikes on two merchant vessels and the disappearance of a crew within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, demonstrate how complex, risky and demanding the work of military personnel is.

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