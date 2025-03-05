Exhibition marking 95th anniversary of the birth of Bulgaria’s famous caricature and cartoon artists, Milko Dikov, will open on March 6

An exhibition showcasing the works of Milko Dikov, one of Bulgaria’s most awarded caricature and cartoon artists, will open tomorrow evening, March 6 at the Union of Bulgarian Artists building. The rich collection on display will reveal how original Dikov is, and how he manages to connect with everyone through his images.

Dikov’s caricatures differ from the ones we laugh at today. Perhaps that is why, instead of being found in newspapers, they can now be seen in significant museums such as the one in Basel or in the House of Humor and Satire.

"Milko Dikov is a caricature and cartoon artist who is not interested in the surface. At the same time, if you follow him, stepping onto the bottom, you’ll feel as though you’ve climbed a peak," comments illustrator and exhibition organiser Lyubomir Mihaylov.

In the masterful illustrations, philosophical reflections on the nature of people and their ways come to the fore, with humor often hidden beneath, hinting that life has a bright side, which we can find in ourselves.

"Nobody learns humor. It’s a divine particle that we don’t know why we possess. Maybe it’s some kind of correction of contemporary life," said Lyubomir Mihaylov.

A corrective that is as necessary as to make us recognise ourselves in the words of Milko Dikov. And they say that compromise is the sum of insurmountable contradictions gathered in the crooked smile of agreement. It also tells us that if our legs don't hold us, we must hold on to our souls.





A correction that is as necessary as the one that makes us recognize ourselves in the words of Milko Dikov. He says that compromise is the sum of insurmountable contradictions gathered in the crooked smile of agreement. He also reminds us that if our feet are not supporting us, we should hold onto our soul.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News