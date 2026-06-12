Favorite Characters from Films and Video Games Come to Life in Sand Sculptures Festival in Burgas

Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man and characters from popular animated films, movies and video games will welcome visitors to this year’s edition of Sand City in Burgas.

Sculptors are already working on the impressive figures that will once again transform the area near the Sea Garden into one of the most visited attractions on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast this summer.

This year’s festival theme is inspired by the worlds of cinema, animation and video games. Artists from Bulgaria and abroad are taking part in the creation of the sand sculptures, recreating iconic characters familiar to several generations.

Thousands of tonnes of specially prepared sand are being used to construct the sculptures, with preparations for the exhibition taking several weeks.

Sand City is expected to open to visitors in early July and is once again set to be among the leading tourist attractions in Burgas.